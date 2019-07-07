Anna (Anne) Cornelison (nee Bracas)

WHITING, IN - Anna (Anne) Cornelison (nee Bracas), 101 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Newman D. Cornelison who passed away November 23, 2000; loving mother of Brian (Jean) Cornelison and the late David Cornelison; cherished grandmother of Steven Cornelison and Amy (Christopher) Levenik; several great grandchildren; dearest sister of Bernice (late Al) Zgorka and the late Barbara Gomez, Frances Snowe and Charles Bracas; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor C. James Facklam, officiating; interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m.

Anne Cornelison was born on January 15, 1918 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Veronica Bracas. She grew up in Roby, Indiana and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. Anne was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and was a member of the first graduating class in 1936. She was a member of the former Plymouth Congregational Church, Whiting where she was a volunteer at the "Twice as Nice" Re-sale Shop. She was a retiree of the Illinois Bell Telephone Co. where she started out as a switchboard operator in Whiting and was an avid antique collector. Devoted to her family, Anne will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.