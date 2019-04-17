Anna E. Hakos
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our mother and grandmother (Nana) on April 15, 2019 of California, formerly of Highland, IN, at the age of 91. Ann is preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her three children: Danny (Peggy) of Minnesota, Michael (Sandy) of Kentucky, and Kathy (Steven) Bruce of California. She also leaves behind four loving grandchildren, Bill (Kara) Hakos of Illinois, Stephanie (Rob) Gordon of Wisconsin, Matthew and Elisabeth Bruce of California.
Burial will be private.