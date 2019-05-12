Anna Lou Robbins

KOUTS, IN - Anna Lou Robbins had an exceptional life and her soul left the earth on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Kouts on March 22, 1934 to Leander (Nick) and Rebecca Ann (Morris) Minton and had a happy childhood being the youngest of ten children. Anna attended school in Kouts and then married Merrill Lavern Robbins on November 18, 1950. Together they raised three good, kind, and loving children.

Anna loved to travel and had spent time with her daughter, Kathy, in France visiting Paris, Monet's and Rodin's gardens, Monaco, Greece, and Spain. She loved that she got to wade in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. They went to Portugal together 17 times spending time in Estoril, Sintra, and Cascais. At home, Merrill and Anna played golf three times a week with wonderful friends. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards, golfing, gambling, and spending time with her family. Anna had been a member of Kouts Christian Church since 1946.

Anna will be greatly missed by her Children: Kathleen Clifford James (David), Mark Robbins, and Matt Robbins; Grandchildren: Christian Clifford (Debbie), Sara Goodman (Rob), Erin, Joel and Paige Robbins. Great-Grandchildren: Aidan and Gwen Clifford and Nick Robbins. Son-in-law Tim Clifford. David brought to the family his children: Christine and daughter Sydney, Ben, wife Amanda and daughters, Emma and Aubrey, Rachael, husband Tom and son Jackson. Mark's late wife, Nancy, brought to the family: Ronnie Sanders, wife Susan, and children Kayla, Alex, and Macie. Anna leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brother Marshall Minton and sister Mary Ellen Johns.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years, Merrill, her siblings: Nora, Ivan, Connie, Nellie, Allie, Lurie, and Fred and daughter-in-law, Nancy.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kouts Christian Church at 208 Poland Avenue with Luncheon at the church following. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Banta Senior Center in Valparaiso or to any .