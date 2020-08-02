Anna M. (Chelich) Lieber

Anna M. (Chelich) Lieber just shy of her 94th birthday, went home to be with Our Father on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Among others, Ann is survived by her niece Helen (Dave) Batusic, nephew Ray Morgovan, and niece Elizabeth (Paul) Kyriakides, whom she loved dearly as they were like her own children.

Born August 5, 1926 in Gary, Ann attended St. Mark's Grade School, graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1945, and married Andy Lieber in 1948. They built their first home in Glen Park, celebrating years of family and friendship, especially with their neighbors Bronko and Ann. Later they moved to Valparaiso where they built new friendships with neighbors George and Sandy and Milan and Sally. Retiring from Allstate Insurance after a stellar 40-year career, she continued to meet her Allstate friends for lunch for decades. Ann was a "fashionista" long before it became a buzz word. She went to work in smart, stylish suits with high heels and a matching purse. Ann especially enjoyed shopping with her niece, Elizabeth, even when she had to learn how to use a scooter to move about the store to shop.

Ann never sat idle, knitting and crocheting afghans for every family member. She was a faithful member of a weekly knitting group at the Bonta Community Center, knitting hundreds of baby caps and blankets for newborns. Her faith was always strong, but after making the spiritual retreat Cursillo, she kept a Bible on her side table for daily inspiration; she belonged to St. Paul's Church in Valparaiso.

After Andy's death, at the prompting of her sister Betty Morgavan, Ann became active in the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170 in Merrillville. Under the tutelage of Betty, who was the CFU President for close to 30 years, she ran for Trustee. Ann quickly became an asset to the lodge volunteering at picnics and numerous social gatherings. Betty and Ann along with Katie Batusic became the three matriarchs of the family and could be seen sitting together at every family and Croatian gathering.

Ann lived at St. Anthony Village Assisted Living for six years where she made many new friendships, especially her dear friend, Collette Doolin. She loved moving back into a home environment for the last four years when her nephew Ray became her caretaker. Besides enjoying his adventurous cooking, personal attention and care, she loved playing with his dog Diesel. Ann read two papers a day up until a few weeks ago and was proud to have voted in Indiana's general election in June, knowing every candidate and ballot measure by heart. She was a proud supporter of Rep. Pete Visclosky.

Ann is also survived by great niece and nephews, Lisa (Chris) Westforth, Jim Batusic, John Batusic, Marc Kyriakides, Julia Kyriakides, and Steven Kyriakides, as well as great-great niece and nephews, Cayden, Callie and Vinny, sister-in-law Betty Chelich, and her life-long and dear friend, Ann Stankovic.

She is preceded in the death by her parents Vica and George Chelich, her husband Andrew Lieber, her sister Betty (late Vince) Morgavan and brother John Chelich.

Ann loved her nieces and nephews, as well as her great-great niece and nephews, and relished in their accomplishments. Aunt Ann, we will miss you dearly! You don't have to "wait" any longer.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private mass was held at St. Mary's in Crown Point. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Church Pantry and Hoosier Strings Jr. Tamburitzans CFU Lodge 170.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.