Anna M . Rodriguez (nee Houx)

HAMMOND, IN - Anna M. Rodriguez (nee Houx) age 57 of Hammond, passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at Munster Med Inn.

Survivors, husband Mark; two sons Robert A. (late Megan) Jaronski II and Jeremy Rodriguez, both of Hammond, IN; two sisters Beverly (late Corky) Titus of Crawfordsville, IN and Lovena (Alvin) Johnson of Dyer, IN; one brother Lawrence Houx of Crawfordsville, IN; sister in law Karen (Alan) Tyree of Oakland City, IN; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Marion Houx; three brothers Curtis D. Houx, Thomas D. Skinner and James W. Skinner; one sister Sarah J. Skinner Wunsh and stepmother Gloria E. Houx.

Friends may meet with the family Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. at Main Square Gazebo, Highland. Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the in Anna's memory.

Anna was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was a retired employee of the former Howard Cab Co., Calumet City, IL with 15 years of service. Anna was a devoted wife, mother, and friend and will be deeply missed.