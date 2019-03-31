Anna Mae Jurek

MUNSTER, IN - Anna Mae Jurek, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She is survived by her son Jameson J. Jurek and daughter Judee Ann (Art) Borman, brother Nick Eismin, grandchildren: Matthew (Tiffany Strietelmeier) Peebles, Heidee Peebles and Lucas Peebles, great grandson Storm Peebles and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Anna Mae is preceded in death by her husband Matt and sister Josephine Zarowny.

Anna Mae was a lifelong member of St. Victor Catholic Church in Calumet City. Anna Mae aided the US war effort during WWII by working at Ammunition Container. She was always dressed in the height of fashion and loved shopping, dining out, traveling and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Victor Catholic Church, 533 Hirsch, Calumet City, IL 60409. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.nationalmssociety.org/donate. www.kishfuneralhome.net