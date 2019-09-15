Anna Maria (Masciangioli) Tiberi

Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-731-2749
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Obituary
Anna Maria Tiberi (nee Masciangioli)

EAST SIDE - Anna Maria Tiberi, (nee Masciangioli), age 91, late of the East Side and formerly of South Deering and Calumet City, IL passed away on September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dante Tiberi. Loving mother of Donna (Gerald) Tiberi-Blaszczyk, Jerry (Mindy) Tiberi, Joanna (James) Gierczyk and Dante Tiberi, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Anthony Blaszczyk, Denise Blaszczyk, Nina (Ken) Sawica, Joshua Gierczyk, Gianna Gierczyk, James Dante Gierczyk, Dominic Gierczyk and Dayton Tiberi. Dear daughter of the late Dominic and late Cesira Masciangioli. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews from Montreal, Canada and Corfinio, Italy.

Anna was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the holidays especially cooking and baking Italian cookies. Anna will always be remembered for her passion of knitting, crocheting, sewing, and shopping at Sears and JC Penney's.

Anna was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the holidays especially cooking and baking Italian cookies. Anna will always be remembered for her passion of knitting, crocheting, sewing, and shopping at Sears and JC Penney's.


Published in The Times on Sept. 15, 2019
