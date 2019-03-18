Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Scott.

Anna Marie Scott

VALPARAISO, IN - Anna Marie Scott, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away, Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born September 27, 1931 in East Chicago to Andrew and Katherine (Schuller) Schobel. Marie had worked for the Bear Brand Company and also for Zayre. She was a member of Trinity Free Methodist Church in Merrillville for 56 years.

On April 29, 1951 Marie married Douglas Scott who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by her daughters: Elaine (Keith) Gerstenberger, Karen (William) Schaeffer, Gwendolyn (John) Golbreski; grandchildren: Brian (Tara) Gerstenberger, Kelly (Jason) Richey, Shannon (Jeff) Brumfield, Sandra (Chris) Specker, Sharie (James) Barker, Vanessa Daday, and Douglas Daday; and great grandchildren: Angeleena, Isaac, Olivia, Ezekiel, Emma, Nathaniel, Caitlyn, Caleb, Scott, Jack, and Cameron. Marie was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Helen Swisher.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10-00-11:00 AM at Trinity Free Methodist Church 8650 Grand Blvd, Merrillville with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM, Pastor Jason Richie officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.