Anna Torma

LOWELL, IN - Anna Torma, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Mary (Jim) Crago, Kathy (Jim) Fredianelli; grandchildren: Tommy (Stephanie) Risk, Jim (Ann) Crago, Nicole (Tim) Gasper; Nick (Angie) Crago; great grandchildren: Katie Mathias, Cameron Crago, Sophia Crago, Franny Crago, Jane Risk, Lucy Crago and Tiffany (Ray) Perkins; great great grandchildren: Madalynn and Elana Perkins.

Preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Nowak; daughters: Rose Risk and Anne Piggot; and granddaughter, Christy Risk.

Anna was born in Europe to Josif and Jula Peci. She came to America with her husband and three oldest children in 1951. The family settled in Gary, IN where her youngest daughter Rose was born. Anna was a long time baker for Glen Park Bakery. She loved to bake and cook for her family and friends. Anna will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft st., Merrillville, IN) Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. James Meade. For information please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com