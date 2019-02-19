Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna (Koveck) Vahary.

Anna Vahary (nee Koveck)

PORTAGE, IN - Anna Vahary (nee Koveck), age 92 of Portage, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019.

Survived by son, David Vahary; brothers: Bill (late Tasia) Koveck, Joe (Carol) Koveck; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, James V. Vahary; sister, Mary (Joseph) Uskert.

Anna was a member of Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church. She was a graduate of Froebel High School and a former employee of Gary Screw and Bolt. Anna was a devoted wife and loving mother who will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Panakhida service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 8600 Grand Blvd., Merrillville, IN with Rev. Jacob VanSickle officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to service.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.