Anna Vermeulen

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Anna Vermeulen (nee Lanting) age 82, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Vermeulen. Loving mother of H. Michael (Gail) Vermeulen, Beverly (Bart) Zandstra, David (Suzanne) Vermeulen, and Pamela (Jack) Swets. Proud grandmother of Joel (Nicole) Zandstra, the late Jeff Zandstra, Kendra (Brandon) Keane, David (Dana) Vermeulen, Heidi (Juston) Teach, Derek (Krissi) Vermeulen, Danielle (Ron) Glaze, Brent (Amanda) Vermeulen, Chris (fiance Maria Widoni) Vermeulen, Kaylee (TJ) Holt, Wylan (Elizabeth) Swets, Sierra (Marcus) Widup and 21 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of the late Gilbert Lanting, Ed (Marci) Lanting, Matilda (late George) Zandstra, and Carol (Ray) Wise. Sister-in-law of Jerry (Carol Stack) Vermeulen, Joe (late Myra, late Kay) Vermeulen, Janet (Gary) Vermeulen, and Ken (Sylvia) Vermeulen. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Cornelia Lanting.

Visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church (3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd. Lansing, IL), with services conducted by Rev. Cal Aardsma and Rev. Mark Prestriedge. Interment Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery – Monee, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Crown Point Christian School or Protestant Reformed Christian School.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.