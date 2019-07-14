Anne Agnes Seasock (nee Swierc)

HIGHLAND, IN - Anne Agnes Seasock (nee Swierc), 103, of Highland IN, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, after a long, fulfilled life. She is survived by her son, Michael (Miriam) Seasock of Dallas, TX; sister, Genevieve Swierc of Whiting, IN, and many nieces & nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Anne was born July 26, 1915 to the late Albert and Agnes Swierc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; three sisters, Sophie (Pete) Odinsoff, Mary (Frank) Dudzik, Helen Swierc; two brothers, Walter Swierc, and John (Mary) Swierc; one nephew, John Swierc.

Visitation with the family will be held at 9:15 AM to 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, immediately following visitation. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL.

Anne was born in Hegewisch, IL and her family moved to Whiting, IN, when she was very young. She learned to speak Polish before English and attended St. Adalbert grade school and Whiting High School. She worked at multiple companies including Queen Anne and General American. She married Michael Seasock, a fellow Whiting resident, in 1953 and they were married for just over 40 years. The newlyweds moved to sunny San Diego, CA, for a few years and returned home having missed family. They had their only child, Michael II, in 1958 and they bought their little white house on Franklin St. in 1961. Her husband, Michael, passed in 1994, and Anne continued to live there independently until age 103. She learned to drive later in life and continued to do so until just before her 95th birthday when someone stole her car. In her final years she greatly relied on her "baby sister," Genevieve, and had a live-in caregiver during her last year.

Her son, Michael, and his wife Miriam remember Anne lovingly, as a devoted wife and mother, an industrious, hard-working homemaker and an excellent cook and baker. She was a strong and independent person. She loved her church, rarely missing Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Grace (OLG). She would always arrive early so she could sit in her "reserved" pew. She volunteered her time at the OLG rectory, was a room-mother multiple years at the school and was a long-time member of the Altar and Rosary Sodality. Recently, she was tickled by the visit she received from Bishop Hying and Father Mosur in April of this year. She enjoyed her life and was affectionately loved by her family. She greatly enjoyed welcoming family and friends into her home. For many years, she hosted family Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve celebrations. "Auntie Anne," as she was affectionately referred to by her family, was known for her legendary potato salad, her stylish clip-on earrings, and her love of gardening. She enjoyed playing SkipBo, Shanghai (a Rummy-style game), and watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Dancing with the Stars. She greatly relished sipping a cup of hot tea and never turned down a cookie or three. She will be deeply and affectionately missed by all.

