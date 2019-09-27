Anne C. Porter (nee Bradley)

CROWN POINT, IN - Anne C. Porter (nee Bradley), age 83, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Anne is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters: Jill (Alec) Barclay and Cathy (Greg) Johnson; four grandchildren: Christopher, Brian, Anna and Robb; one great-grandchild, Garrett; two brothers: Doug Bradley and Bruce (Debbie) Bradley. Anne was preceded in death by her brother, Robinson Bradley. Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne's name to Wittenberg Village, 1200 Luther Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 (www.wittenbergvillage.org/donate). To sign Anne's online guestbook visit

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com-(219) 663-2500.