Anne Iannessi

CROWN POINT, IN - Anne Iannessi, age 92, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Alphonse Iannessi; children, Philip (Sue) Iannessi, Diane Iannessi; grandchild Rachel (Aaron) Hildebrandt; great grandson Eli Hildebrandt; brother John (Sharon) Melchiori, sister-in-law Helen Melchiori, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Domenic and Domenica Melchiori; sisters, Pauline Ziller, Rina Gambone and Lilian Swift; brothers, Reno Grivetti and Arnold Melchiori.

Anne was born on July 16, 1927 in Chicago, IL and grew up in East Chicago Harbor. She married Al in 1948 and they would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in November. Anne deeply loved her family, and especially enjoyed making Italian sausage, pastas and wine with them. Having family around was her number one joy. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Consolation Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church (8303 Taft St. Merrillville, IN) with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating.

Interment to follow at CHAPEL LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN and on Thursday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM at the church.

Online condolences may be left online at chapellawnfunerals.com.