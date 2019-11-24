Anne J. Furdeck (nee Milhalich)

FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Anne J. Furdeck (nee Mihalich), age 100 formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Loving mother of five children: Betty (late James) Gruener, late Nicholas (Carolyn) Furdeck, Julianne (Albert "Barry") Devine, Michael (Sonia) Furdeck and Nancy (David) Treadway; devoted grandmother to 27 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Furdeck; only brother, George (late Margaret) Mihalich; three sisters: Frances (late Steve) Zsoldas, Mary (late Victor) Parks and Viola Louis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. Joseph Semancik officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Tuesday morning.

Anne actively practiced her Faith as a member of Holy Trinity Croatian Church, Legion of Mary Society, the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #154, Sacred Heart Church in East Chicago, St. Anne's Society, and CCD teacher for 20 years. Anne was a compassionate caregiver for many individuals over the years. She served as past president of the East Chicago Womens Club. Also, Anne shared her talent as an experienced seamstress for family, friends, and professional decorators for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.