Anne K. Martin

WASHINGTON TWP - Anne K. Martin, 38 of Washington Twp., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1980 in Evanston, IL the daughter of Mark and Linda (Lussman) Warner. Anne graduated with a double major in chemistry and secondary education from Valparaiso University. She taught at Elk Grove High School and was the remediation director at Duneland School Corporation. Anne was currently assisting with remediation and coaching middle school track at Washington Twp. School, helping run the family farm, Crooked Creek Farms, and was a member of Valparaiso Mennonite Church. Her love for her family, community, and her savior, Jesus, ran deep and she will be greatly missed. On August 20, 2005, Anne married Nathanael Martin who survives along with their children, Andrew, Rebecca, and James; parents, Mark and Linda Warner; in-laws, Bob and Jean Martin; siblings, Sara (Ken) Chakour and Dave (Heidi) Warner; and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service at Valley Baptist Church 255 Rigg Rd., Valparaiso on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Private burial will take place at Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Valparaiso Mennonite Church or Project 143.