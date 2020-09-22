1/1
Anne Kehayia
Anne Kehayia

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Anne Kehayia, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She is survived by her brother, George Kehayia. Preceded in death by her parents: Orestos "George" and Evdoxia "Eve" Kehayia.

Anne retired from U. S. Steel after 51 years of employment. She loved gardening and animals. She especially loved her dogs. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 9:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral (8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN). Rev. Theodore Poteres officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. For information call 219-980-1141.




Published in The Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
