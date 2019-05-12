Anne Marie Gyure (nee Kaminsky)

WHITING, IN - Anne Marie Gyure (nee Kaminsky) passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Gyure , who passed away, June 27, 2000 and proud mother of Ruth (Mark Girvin) Gyure. She is also survived by her granddaughter Claire; cherished sister, Carole (Joseph) Mareta; dear cousins, Dorothy and Virginia, who will also miss her very much. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ann (Boskovich) Kaminsky.

Anne Marie was very active in her community. She loved the Girl Scouts and gave back by serving as a Troupe Leader for many years. As a Calumet Piper for the Calumet Council of Girl Scouts, she played the guitar and organized countless outings and service projects. She was a President of the Whiting Junior Woman's Club and Executive Board member of the Indiana Federation of Clubs Junior Membership. Here in Whiting she served as the City of Whiting Centennial Celebration Chairman in 1989 and was Social Editor of the Whiting Times Graphic. The Symphony in the Park concerts began as part of the City of Whiting Centennial Celebration and continue today. She really derived great pleasure from live concerts both in town, Chicago and the Suburbs.

Anne Marie was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She sang in the Adult Choir for several decades, fulfilling her great love of musical devotion. One highlight for her was the opportunity to sing in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's performance of the Messiah. Anne Marie loved Pierogi Fest and before that also chaired the Pierogi Booth at the St. John the Baptist School Festival for several years. She also expertly guided many couples to the altar as the first Wedding Coordinator at the church, retiring in 2015.

Anne Marie will be remembered as a generous friend who enjoyed baking and sharing cookies, making more than 1500 cookies each year for Christmas. She also welcomed friends to her porch, garden and home for many gatherings. Anne Marie LOVED Whiting. Grew up and lived on 119th Street for her entire life and got excited about every parade that passed the house. Fourth of July was very special as dozens of people came each year and she loved it! As a talented crafter and artist, she painted and made beautiful gifts and items to be sold for charities. A soft-hearted lover of animals, especially dogs, she leaves behind her year old Yorkshire Terrier, Joey who will be well cared for. Traveling was a big part of her life with Fall trips to Brown County for decades. Anne Marie and Ron became especially fond of visiting Scotland all things Scottish, and made close friends there too.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 9:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m.; the St. John Adult Choir, together with members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Monday at 4:30p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family greatly prefers that donations be made to Humane Indiana (www.humaneindiana.org) or the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box, 591, Whiting, IN 46394. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.