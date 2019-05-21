Anne Marie Heusinkveld (nee Guiden)

CROWN POINT, IN - Anne Marie Heusinkveld (nee Guiden), 49 of Crown Point passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her residence. She was the loving mother of Isabella Heusinkveld; beloved daughter of Mary (Sichak) Guiden and the late Fr. Deacon Richard Guiden; cherished sister of Richard (Carrie) Guiden, Maria (Don) Salczynski, David (Tracy) Guiden, Diane (John) Burrell, Mary Ann (Mark) Medved, and Kay Guiden; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear niece to many aunts and uncles; friend to Brian Heusinkveld.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 10:00am Divine Liturgy at St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, 2011 Clark St., Whiting with the Rev. Andrew Summerson officiating; interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held on Thursday at St. Mary's Church from 8:30am to the time of services.

Anne Marie Heusinkveld was born on March 3, 1970 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1988, and furthered her education at Purdue University, earning her degree in 1992. She worked for many years in banking in the loan department and was an avid Chicago sports fan throughout her life. Anne Marie loved spending time with her daughter, especially the trips to Disney. A devoted mother, daughter and sister, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. (219)659-4400. www.baranfh.com