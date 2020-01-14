Anne Marie Stephen

WASHINGTON, IN - Anne Marie Stephen, 99, of Washington, IN passed away at 6:41 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Villages of Oak Ridge.

She was born on July 15, 1920 in Duluth, MN to Frederick and Pauline (Kempa) Iwanvsiw.

Anne enjoyed being a homemaker and volunteered for the Catholic Women's Club at St. Victor Catholic Church in Calumet City, IL, served as a Girl Scout leader, and was a member of Our Lady of Catholic Church in Washington.

Surviving are her daughter Janice Beesley and her husband Bruce of Washington; a grandson Christopher Beesley of Columbia City, IN; and her brothers Joe Shuton of Wisconsin and Donald Shuton of Arizona.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Lawrence Stephen who preceded her on February 18, 2018; a sister Mary LeMieux; and her brothers Walter Evans and James Shutoski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until start of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. GOODWIN-SIEVERS FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Anne Marie Stephen.