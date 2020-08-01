Anne Razumich (nee Janco)

ST. JOHN, IN - Anne Razumich (nee Janco), aged 87, of St. John, passed away July 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. She was born on September 20, 1932 in Whiting, IN, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Janco.

Survivors include her loving children and stepchildren: Elaine (Chuck) Skopelja, Bill Noonan, Lorraine (Terry) Stage, Mike Noonan, Paula (Robin) Bisseker, Jim (Gloria) Noonan, Tom Noonan and Maria (Bob) Zec, Jim (Ann) Adams, and Carol (Tom) Davey. Anne was the fond grandmother of Brooke (Patrick) Cassidy, Erin (Ozzy) Yesinnar, Mike (Christina) Skopelja, Ryan (Cate) Stage, Colin (Stephanie) Stage, Alison (Andrew) Giorgi, Ariel, Adlai and Sheminith Noonan, and Sean and Kyle Noonan.

Anne thoroughly enjoyed her great-grandchildren: Harper Stage, Rylee, Jack and Calvin Cassidy, Eva and Luca Yesinnar and Charlie Skopelja.

She is also survived by her first cousin, Anna May Troksa, and other cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of the Indiana University Northwest School of Nursing and worked at the St. Catherine Hospital Inpatient Behavioral Health Services as a psychiatric nurse. Anne received her nursing degree later in life and always claimed that her experience raising seven children was instrumental in caring for her psychiatric patients.

Anne was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John. Her true passion in life was gardening and she cultivated beautiful flowers everywhere she lived. She loved music and was a talented pianist who served as an organist at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland. Anne was an avid sports fan and kept up with Indiana Hoosiers basketball and the Chicago White Sox.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, brother Joseph Janco Jr., and grandson Gebrah Noonan.

Visitation Sunday, from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a wake service at 6:00 p.m at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln., St. John, In, (1/2 block west of U.S. 41 and 97th Ln). Funeral Monday, August 3, 2020 prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church 10701 Olcott Ave. St. John, IN. Interment St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Anne's name preferred. Following State and Local Health official mandates of COVID-19, masks are required at both the visitation and funeral services. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.