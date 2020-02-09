Ann Stark (nee Uzelac)

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Ann Stark (nee Uzelac) age 95, passed away peacefully, February 6, 2020. Ann was a lifelong area resident who retired from Burlington Coat Factory at age 91, after 30 years of service. She loved going to work every day. Ann really enjoyed spending time with her family, that was her favorite thing to do.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband William (Willie) Stark.

She is survived by her three loving children; Bill (Marilyn) Stark, Lynn (Lee) Sollars, and Gale (Scott) Wood; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and one nephew and family.

Funeral Services will be private according to her wishes, family only. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.

For further information contact MILEVA or DAVID at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 ST Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 68105 or in memory of Ann Stark.