Anne T. Newberry

LANSING, IL - Anne T. Newberry, age 61 of Lansing, passed away suddenly in Indianapolis, IN on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She is survived by her two sons: Justin (Hilarie) Longnecker and Nathan Longnecker; daughter: Jill Fields; granddaughter: Alice Marie Longnecker; brothers: Mark (Victoria Valens) Scheuerman and Paul Scheuerman; sister: Marie (Lino) Cruz; and fiance': Mack Budzowski. Anne was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas Arthur and Alice Anne Scheuerman; and brother: John.

Friends are invited to visit with Anne's family on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Anne's name to the Calumet Humane Society.

Anne was the Human Resource Manager for the Village of Lansing. She was a member of the South Cook County Master Gardners and an Indiana Master Naturalist. She volunteered at Sand Ridge Nature Center in South Holland and enjoyed horseback riding. Anne was a loving mother to her three children and granddaughter. She will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com