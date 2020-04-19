Anne V. Traina (nee Verbich)

CROWN POINT, IN - Anne V. Traina (nee Verbich), age 97, of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville and Gary, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was most proud of her family and the times spent together celebrating. She enjoyed going with Frank to watch her kids and grandkids play sports. She was an avid bowler and always enjoyed playing in leagues. She was a longtime member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church and a current member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. At SS Peter and Paul, she was very involved in the Altar and Rosary Sodality. They organized and hosted the Holiday Bazaar for many years and raised a significant amount of money for the church. The ladies spent several hours every Wednesday hand sewing felt ornaments, tree skirts, Advent calendars, and stockings for the bazaar. Anne was a graduate of Froebel High School, Class of 1940.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Anne Marie (Rod) Weingart, sons Frank (Michele), Louis (Lori), and Sam (Lisa). She has ten grandchildren, Diane (Andrew) Miller, Dan (Megan) Weingart, Ashley (Jason) Kendera, Frank and Joey Traina, Ethan, Michael (Nicole), and Gianna Traina, Tony (Katie) Traina, and Julie (Kyle) Stai. She has four 1/3 great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Drew Miller, Brayden and Brooklyn Weingart, and Baby Stai due in October. The family would like to thank Alma for the loving care she provided for Mom for almost five years.

Her loving husband, Frank, of 52 years, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gizella Verbich and her brother Louis.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 or Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Dr., Munster, IN 46321.

Due to COVID-19 limitations, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for her immediate family and she will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Anne's Life will take place for ALL her family and friends once we are able. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE entrusted to arrangements. The family would love to hear your stories about Anne. Please share them on the Condolence Tab on our website or mail them to the funeral home at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, Attn: Anne Weingart (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307) and they will be forwarded to the family.

