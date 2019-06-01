Annette M. Gierymski (nee Zietara)

HIGHLAND, IN -

Annette M. Gierymski (nee Zietara), age 88, of Highland, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wittenberg Village, Crown Point, IN.

She is survived by two daughters, Ivone (Mark) Palus, and Grace Poulos; one son, Christopher (Debi) Gierymski; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other family members Lou Wachel and Barbara Galik. Preceded in death by her husband, Slawomir; daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Reyes; parents, Anthony and Eugenia Zietara; sister and best friend, Alfreda (late Sigfrid) Lesniewski.

Funeral services Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Frank Czaicki, OCD, from the Carmelite Monastery, Munster, officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Gierymski was a former employee of Angelo's Finer Foods in North Hammond for many years, as a meat packer/butcher.

She was an Honorary President of the Polish Army Veterans Post 40 Auxiliary, who will have services Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Annette was a strong woman who passed that strength on to her children and grandchildren. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. Annette enjoyed cooking, BINGO, dancing, Las Vegas, and the Boats. She loved her children and grandchildren, and will be deeply missed by all.