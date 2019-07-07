Annette Patricia Warren

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Annette Patricia Warren, age 64, East Chicago, passed away Monday, July 1 at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by one daughter, Tatasha (James) Warren-Walls; one son, Everett T. Warren IV; four grandchildren: Denzel, Everett V, Jordyn and Jalayah; one brother, Willie Morris, Jr, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Everett Warren III, brother, Arthur Lee Williams, Jr.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church 11800 S. Indiana Avenue Chicago, Illinois. Rev. James Meeks officiating. Visitation will be held, Monday, July 8, 2019 HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Warren family during their time of loss.