Annie Belle Dillard-Watts

GARY, IN - Annie Belle Dillard-Watts (A.K.A. "Queen") passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1927 to Eddie and Mattie Dillard in Barbour County, Alabama. She was the youngest of seven siblings.

She was joined in holy matrimony in 1944 with Johnnie Watts. Into this union, five children were born. They moved to Indiana in 1952, first to East Chicago and then in 1960 to Gary, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her son, James Watts; and her son-in-law, Ralphael Graham. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Margaret Robinson, Gary, IN; sons: John Watts, New Haven, CT. and Samuel (Brenda) Watts, Gary, IN; daughters: Lois (Phillip) Turner, Gary, IN and Mary Graham, Morristown, NJ; grandchildren: Andre Turner, John Wood, Angelique Turner, Jabari Watts, Anne Graham, Chad Watts, Samuel Watts Jr. and Kelly Watts; also six great-grandchildren, and many relatives and loved ones.

A private service will be held on April 1, 2020, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Watts family during their time of loss.