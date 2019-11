Annie Graham

HAMMOND, IN - Annie Graham, 84, of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at home. She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Leon Graham, Jr., Robin Mayes, and Theresa Graham; brothers: Alfred Mayes and Fleming Green; six grandchildren; aunts Mildred and Annie Earl Green; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service.