Annie Hupke

GRIFFITH, IN - Annie Hupke (nee Swenson) age 97, passed away on October 19, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Edward Hupke, cherished mother of Richard Hupke, Patty (Jim) Kelley and Susie (Terry) Gadberry. Loving grandmother to Michael (Kristine), Katie (Jerome) , Chris, and Megan (TJ). Dear to former daughter-in-law Patty Gail and proud great-grandmother of Carter, Jaxon, Penny and Sawyer.

Annie was born and raised in Wyoming by her parents Swen and Sigrid Swenson. She met her husband Ed at the University of Wyoming. They married and raised their children in Indiana and spent many enjoyable family vacations in Wyoming.

Annie loved to travel and toured many countries. One of her favorite places was Sweden for visits with her dear Swedish relatives. Annie's interests included genealogy, golf, bowling, gardening, dancing and fishing. She was a member of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society and was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels for many years. Annie will be dearly missed. She was devoted to her family, her friends and her faith.

A private service will be held at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. www.chapellawnfunerals.com