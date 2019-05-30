Annielee Rias

HAMMOND, IN - Annielee Rias, age 83, of Hammond passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Hammond. She is survived by one daughter, Ava Hicks; two sons: Roger (Donna) Rias and Darnell Rias; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; three sisters: Atlee Hicks, Irene Mack and Icy (Louis) Mottox; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Willie Roger "Big Daddy" Rias and grandson, David Antron Norwood.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 11:00a.m. at New Hope Baptist, 1117 Merrill Street Hammond, Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 New Hope Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00a.m. prior to the funeral service. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Rias family during their time of loss.