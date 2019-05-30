Annielee Rias

Guest Book
  • "Please accept my condolences. Jeremiah 29:11 assures us God..."
    - LT
  • "Please accept my condolences for the loss of your love one..."
  • "We would like to express our condolences to your family on..."
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist
1117 Merrill Street Hammond
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist
1117 Merrill Street Hammond
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Annielee Rias

HAMMOND, IN - Annielee Rias, age 83, of Hammond passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Hammond. She is survived by one daughter, Ava Hicks; two sons: Roger (Donna) Rias and Darnell Rias; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; three sisters: Atlee Hicks, Irene Mack and Icy (Louis) Mottox; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Willie Roger "Big Daddy" Rias and grandson, David Antron Norwood.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 11:00a.m. at New Hope Baptist, 1117 Merrill Street Hammond, Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 New Hope Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00a.m. prior to the funeral service. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Rias family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.