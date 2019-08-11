Anselmo Guzman (1919 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anselmo Guzman.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anselmo Guzman

RENSSELAER, IN - Anselmo Guzman, age 100 of Rensselaer, formerly of Puerto Rico and Griffith passed away on August 3, 2019. He worked at US Steel for 34 years. He is survived by his son, John (Deborah) Guzman of San Diego; daughters, Nellie (John) Guzman-Rodriguez, Yolanda (Joseph) Guzman, Shuman, Carmen Guzman; grandchildren, Raymundo Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Erika (Eliseo) Rodriguez, Carmen Guzman, Nicholas Guzman, Liana Kaptur, Alexander Kaptur, Jacob, Jason, and James Shuman; great-grandchildren, Ciara, Kristopher, Chloe, and Enrique Rodriguez.

Memorial visitation on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Rick Green officiating at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN . www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.