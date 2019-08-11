Anselmo Guzman

RENSSELAER, IN - Anselmo Guzman, age 100 of Rensselaer, formerly of Puerto Rico and Griffith passed away on August 3, 2019. He worked at US Steel for 34 years. He is survived by his son, John (Deborah) Guzman of San Diego; daughters, Nellie (John) Guzman-Rodriguez, Yolanda (Joseph) Guzman, Shuman, Carmen Guzman; grandchildren, Raymundo Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Erika (Eliseo) Rodriguez, Carmen Guzman, Nicholas Guzman, Liana Kaptur, Alexander Kaptur, Jacob, Jason, and James Shuman; great-grandchildren, Ciara, Kristopher, Chloe, and Enrique Rodriguez.

Memorial visitation on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Rick Green officiating at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN . www.burnsfuneral.com