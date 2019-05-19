Anthony Alvarado

Anthony "Tony" Alvarado

CROWN POINT, IN - Anthony "Tony" Alvarado, age 95 of Crown Point, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He survived by two daughters: Kathy (late Vince) Basile and Irene (late Bill) Basile; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Alice Alvarado; two children: Tony and Liz Alvarado.

Tony retired from Wisconsin Steel. He was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed spending time his family. Tony cherished watching the Chicago Bears with his family.

Funeral Services are private, and arrangements were handled by PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, Crown Point.
Published in The Times on May 19, 2019
