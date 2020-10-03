1/1
Anthony B. "Tony" Hammond
1993 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" B. Hammond

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Anthony "Tony" B. Hammond, age 27, of Merrillville, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Munster, IN on September 15, 1993. Tony appreciated plants and flowers and liked to install stereos and work with electric. He enjoyed life and will be remembered for saying "you only have one life to live."

Tony is survived by his father, Arthur Hammond; maternal grandmother, Barbara (Gilberto) Gutierrez; aunts, Elizabeth (William) Wade, Elizabeth (CiAnna McDaniel) Gutierrez; cousin, Zachary Fidler; and fiancee, Stephanie Fazekas; and serveral aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara "Barbie" DelValle; paternal grandparents, Noble, Sr. and Elizabeth Hammond; and maternal grandfather, Bernardino DelValle.

A funeral service for Tony will take place Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
OCT
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
