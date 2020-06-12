Anthony "Tony" Brian Westmoreland

PORTER, IN - Anthony "Tony" Brian Westmoreland, 59, of Porter, passed away in his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 unexpectedly.

He was survived by his daughters, Angela Rae Westmoreland and Apryl Jean Matras, son-in-law, Lawrence Matras, and grand-daughter, Abigail "Abby" Matras. Per Tony's wishes, his ashes will be spread among the fish and the waves at Half Moon Bay, CA at a later date.

Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free, following the path God has laid you see.

I took His hand when I heard him callI turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work, to play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way, I found that peace at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss oh yes, these things I too will miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life's been full, I savored much, good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.

Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don't lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your hearts and peace to thee. God wanted me now; He set me free.

We love you Dad, watch over us from heaven.