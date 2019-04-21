Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony C. Galvan.

Anthony C. Galvan

LANSING, IL - Anthony C. Galvan, age 64. Lansing resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. An electrician, Tony was a member of IBEW Local 134. Thornridge High School graduate. Proud member of the Lansing Copper Muggers for over 30 years.

Father of Lauren (Dean Eckstadt) Galvan, Alyson (Robert) Koch, and Taylor (Nick Rohrer) Galvan. Devoted "Nonno" of Reagan Eckstadt and Sayller Koch. Dear friend and former husband of Karen nee Reichel. Son of the late Elvira nee Presa and Christoforo Galvan. Brother of Teresa (late Mario) Fabris, Maria (late Bruno) Tenuta, Lucia (late Arno) Emrich, Flora (Rick) Lakomek, Marco (Anna), Andrew (Donna) and the late John (Millie) Galvan. Beloved cousin, uncle, and friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks. E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:30 PM. Private inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.