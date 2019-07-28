Anthony Conrad Stone

CHESTERTON, IN - Anthony Conrad Stone, age 58 of Chesterton, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the University of Chicago after battling a long illness.

He leaves behind three loving children: Meaghan Stone, Mallory Stone, and Kyle Stone; three loving grandchildren: Jordan, Chelsea, and Michael Bledsoe; father, Anthony W. Stone; three brothers: David Stone, Curtis Stone, and Carey Stone; aunt, Connie Jarrell; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Carla (nee Brown) Stone.

Anthony was born in W. Virginia. He moved to this area as a young child. Anthony graduated from Portage High School, Class of 1979, and was a very talented athlete that excelled in football and baseball. He was an electrician for Local 697. Anthony was a loyal Bears fan and enjoyed fantasy football. He loved to cook, fish, play the guitar, take long road trips, and was an avid sports car aficionado.

Private arrangements for the family were handled by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Merrillville.

