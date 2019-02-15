Anthony D. Baskin, Sr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mr. Anthony D. Baskin Sr., AKA "Ricky", passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Methodist Hospital South Lake Campus. Ricky was born to Omega Baskin and Smiley (Shirley) McGowan Jr. on June 17, 1958 in Flint, MI. Ricky graduated from Flint Northern High School in 1976 where he starred on their basketball team. Ricky was named captain of the varsity basketball team and was named to the first team All-State and All Saginaw Valley. Ricky was honored on the 1976 A.P. All-State team which was one of the finest class A teams ever chosen by the Associated Press. On that team was Ervin Magic Johnson along with Ricky on the first team. After graduating high school, he accepted a full basketball scholarship to Vincennes University which afforded him to play on another full scholarship at Oral Roberts University. As basketball came to a close he decided to enroll at DePaul University in Chicago Illinois where he received his bachelor degree in communications. Ricky retired in 2013 after a 23 year career with Kimberly Clark consumer sales division. There he managed central grocers, the largest independent wholesaler/cooperative in the Chicagoland area with 450 retail members and $2 billion in annual sales. After retirement, in 2014 Ricky became a Delta Sky Club Ambassador where he worked at Midway International Airport, O'Hare International Airport, and was currently working at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

Ricky leaves to celebrate his life, his lovely wife of 28 years Rosalyn Baskin; father, Smiley (Shirley) McGowan Jr. of Boguechitto, MS; sons, Armond (Molly) Baskin of Flint, MI and D'Andra Stokes of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Danae Baskin of Merrillville, IN; brothers, Alphonso Baskin of San Francisco, CA and Zachary Baskin of Flint, MI; sister, Mitzi McGowan of Flint, MI; special sister/cousin, Thyra (Randy) Jackson of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews including special niece and nephew Neekol Baskin and LaBoyd Ricard of San Francisco, CA; special friends, Gerald (Debra) Mosley of Merrillville, IN and Kent Smith of Flint, MI; special cousin, Jovonka Thorns. Ricky was preceded in death by his mother, Omega D. Baskin, his son Anthony (Lil Rick) Baskin Jr. and brother, Michael Baskin. Mr. Baskin was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched. The family would like to thank the Methodist Hospital Oncology Unit as well as his physician Dr. Nchekwube at the Family Medicine and Wellness Center.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN) with Family Hour from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., after which Mr. Baskin will be taken to his home town of Flint, MI for further services on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church (1035 E. Carpenter Road Flint, MI). Family Hour will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with services starting promptly at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.