Anthony "Tony" DeGraff

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Anthony "Tony" DeGraff, age 91, of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Dearest brother of Bernard (Sylvia) DeGraff and the late Nell DeGraff. Kind uncle of Grace (Jerry) Singer, Wes (Cindy) DeGraff, Shirley DeGraff, David (Dawn) DeGraff, Glen DeGraff and Wayne DeGraff. Great-uncle to many great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents William and Dena DeGraff.

Visitation Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, ILwith Rev. Daniel Svendsen officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery-Lansing, IL.

Tony was a member of First Christian Reformed Church of South Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethshan Association orElim Christian Services.

