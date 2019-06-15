Anthony "Tony" G. Tsampis

HOBART, IN - Anthony "Tony" G. Tsampis, age 80, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, IN and Greece, passed away June 11, 2019. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, retired from US Steel, painter, loved sports, especially playing mushball, and enjoyed working in the yard. Tony loved weekends in Michigan with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband that took care of his wife throughout their entire marriage. Tony was an amazing father and grandfather to his grandchildren, very friendly, and had a lot of friends throughout his life. Even in death he still gave of himself by being an organ donor. He will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his son,Christopher O'Kelley; parents, George and Maria Tsampis. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda; children, Anne (Bob) Grusak, Scott (Lee Ann) O'Kelley; grandchildren, Kara, Braden, Gavin, Emily and Abbie; two sisters, Margo (Anthony) Jimenez, Gracie Facaros; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with Tony's family on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Cremation to follow services. www.burnsfuneral.com