1/1
Anthony J. Aguilar Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony J. Aguilar, Sr. "Papa Dude" / "Tony"

HOBART, IN - Anthony J. Aguilar Sr. 78, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Hobart, IN. Tony was born on October 24, 1941 and raised in Gary, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesus and Josefa (Martinez) Aguilar.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosemary (Padron) Aguilar.

His legacy lives on through his children: Dawn (Ed) Stojancevich, Anthony (Sheila Johnson) Aguilar, Jr.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Masks are required to enter building and social distancing strongly encouraged. For information, please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved