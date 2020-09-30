Anthony J. Aguilar, Sr. "Papa Dude" / "Tony"

HOBART, IN - Anthony J. Aguilar Sr. 78, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Hobart, IN. Tony was born on October 24, 1941 and raised in Gary, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesus and Josefa (Martinez) Aguilar.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosemary (Padron) Aguilar.

His legacy lives on through his children: Dawn (Ed) Stojancevich, Anthony (Sheila Johnson) Aguilar, Jr.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Masks are required to enter building and social distancing strongly encouraged. For information, please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com