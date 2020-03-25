Anton "Tony" Joseph Ballas, Jr.

SARASOTA, FL - Anton "Tony" Joseph Ballas, Jr. of Sarasota, FL passed away on March 19, 2020 in Sarasota. He was 87.

Unfortunately due to current circumstances, there will be a private visitation for family only on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, St. John, IN. A private burial will take place immediately following at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville IN with the Rev. Bill Kortokrax officiating.

Tony is survived by sons Ronald (JoDe) Ballas, Greg (Patty) Ballas, Anthony (Amy) Ballas, Doug (Allison) Ballas, Christopher (Teresa) Ballas, and daughters Theresa (Chuck) James, Jennifer (Jim) Thrall, and many many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He also is survived by sisters-in-law Dorothy Ballas-Gunn, Ruth Ashcraft both of Crown Point and Sharon Ashcraft of Lowell.

Tony was born at home on July 13, 1932 in Chicago IL to immigrant parents Anton Sr. and Pearl (nee Coroleuski) Ballas. He was fortunate to have parents who were loving and hard working. For many years they were farmers in Crown Point where they raised three children. He graduated from Crown Point High School in 1950.

On August 2, 1952 he married Lorene Ballas (nee Ashcraft) in Crown Point, at St. Mary Church. They lived on his parents' farm and later moved to Cedar Lake, IN where they stayed and raised eight children. After retiring they moved to their 20-acre spread in Sullivan, IN where they cherished many visits from children, grandchildren and other family members. After Lorene passed in 2011, he lived for a time with his daughters Jennifer and then Theresa, and most recently enjoyed living with his son Ron in Sarasota where the warm weather was a welcome change from Indiana.

Tony spent most of his career as a mechanic and supervisor at Artim Transportation and Nichols Bakery. He was a proud retired member of Teamsters Union #142.

Early on, Tony displayed a wonderful knack for tinkering and liked the challenge of fixing things that "couldn't be fixed". A hard working God-fearing man, Tony took great joy in his family and especially loved big family gatherings. He was raised in an era where his word was his bond and did many deals on a handshake. Taking his family on camping trips was something he enjoyed and did it as often as he could. Gardening was another favorite pastime. If he wasn't fixing something, he was planting something. Tony liked to bowl, ride motorcycles, play cards, hunt and dance. He was a friend to many and seemed to never meet a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his parents Anton and Pearl, Lorene, his loving wife of 58 years, brother Richard, sister Madeline Kunka (nee Ballas), and his son Michael.

To share a memory or send condolence to the family, please send directly to family members or visit the guestbook section on the obituary page at www.elmwoodchapel.com. For more information 219-365-3474.