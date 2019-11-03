Anthony L. Aguilera

PORTAGE, IN - Anthony L. Aguilera 24 of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital, Valparaiso. Anthony is survived by and was a loving father to Isabella (Tania Marquez), Nevaeh and Anthony Jr. (Shanda Crowe); beloved son of Billie (Nicholas) Ratkovich and Jose (Elizabeth) Aguilera Jr.; brother of Nicholas Ratkovich, Celeste Trevino and Kaitlyn Santoro; cherished grandson of Anita Aguilera, Rhonda Wheeler and Jose Aguilera Sr. Anthony was also blessed to have many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Wheeler and uncle, Raymond Aguilera.

Anthony was born on December 8, 1994 and was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana. He had not yet found his career path but had hoped to follow in his father's and grandfather's footsteps and join Local 17 HFIAW. Anthony enjoyed many hobbies and activities. You'd often find him with his friends around a pool table or just on the couch playing some video games and having a few laughs. As much fun as he had with his friends nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his children.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. C. James Facklam, officiating; interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m. Anthony will be missed by his family and friends but they are at peace knowing he will be with God and family. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations in his memory. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400