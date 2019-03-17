Anthony "Tony" Leone

VALPARAISO, IN -

Anthony "Tony" Leone, age 79, of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

He is survived by his two sons: Michael (Rebecca) Leone and Mark Leone-Norrman; daughter: Rachel Hill; grandchild: Lucca Leone; former wife: Mary Jo Leone-Norrman; two sisters: Mary Anne Caravana and Jane Dudash; brother: Joe (late norma) Leone; many nieces and nephews.

Tony was preceded in death by parents Vito and Grace Leone and sisters Connie Sparacino and Josephine Van Cleef.

Tony was very active with his son Mark in the Special Olympics and daughter Rachel with cheerleading. He was a contractor and worked with his son Michael at Leone Construction. He loved his boat and lived for spending time with his family. Tony was a very giving person to anyone who asked. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may meet at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Monday March 18, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM with prayer service at 7:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (200 E. 78th Ave, Merrillville, IN) at 10:00 AM with Fr. James Meade officiating. At Rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

