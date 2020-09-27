Anthony M. Smitka

ST. JOHN, IN - Anthony M. Smitka, age 33 of St. John, IN passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Anthony is survived by his parents Joe and Gayle Smitka; two sisters Emily (Susan) Smitka and Traci (Marc) Urban; four loving nieces Grace and Averie Urban, Olivia and Harper Smitka; grandfather John F. Neyhart ; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Lorraine Smitka and grandmother Darlene Neyhart.

Friends may visit with the family Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM with a 7:30 PM Memorial Service at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave (1/2 mile south of US 30) Crown Point, IN. There will be a private burial. Masks are required and please practice social distancing.