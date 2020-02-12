Anthony M. Stahl

CROWN POINT, IN - Anthony M. Stahl, age 30, of Crown Point, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School and Purdue University. While in high school he lettered in both track and football. His greatest love of sports was Disc Golf in which he won several tournaments. He will be greatly missed.

Anthony was preceded in death by both of his grandmothers Geneva Linde, Alice Stahl; both grandfathers Garland Sarge Linde, Richard Stahl.

He is survived by his parents Diana Linde (Aaron Ernie) Evans and Mark Stahl; sisters Joyce (Rob) Farinelli, Kristin (Rob) Carnahan, Ashley (Philip) Truitt; step-sisters Angela Evans, Jerilyn (Craig) Rost; step-brother Aaron Evans III; nephews Dillon, Aslyn Farinelli, Chase Carnahan, Canon Rost; nieces McKenna Sullivan., Emmerson Rost; good buddy uncle Bill (MaryAnne) Linde, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be a celebration of Anthony's life on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a Time of Sharing from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point.