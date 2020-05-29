Anthony Mike "Tony" Chvostal
1950 - 2020
Anthony Mike "Tony" Chvostal GRIFFITH, IN - Anthony M. Chvostal age 69, peacefully passed away on May 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Martina Lynn "Tina" Chvostal, daughter Rachelle (Rob Covington), son Kevin Chvostal, and sister Kathleen (Michael) Schmidt. Tony was born July 18, 1950 in East Chicago, IN to the late Michael and Frances Chvostal. Tony was a life-long Cubs fan and an avid sports enthusiast. Tony retired from Mittal Steel where he worked many years as an Operator. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held Sunday May 31, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN). To view full obituary, please visit chapellawnfunerals.com.


Published in The Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
JUN
1
Funeral
10:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
