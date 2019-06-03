Anthony N. Lekas

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - Anthony N. Lekas, 87, of New Port Richey, FL formerly of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He is survived by his brother, William Lekas; sister-in-law, Helen Lekas family; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gus and Peter Lekas; sisters, Mary Sudovich, Lillian Sobat and Irene Opinker.

Anthony was a Korean War, Navy Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Navy Club in New Port Richey, FL. Anthony was self-employed in a successful Nursery and Produce Market in Gary, IN for 30 years and then retired to Florida. He was a dedicated Christian, following the Greek Orthodox Church throughout his life, serving at St. George in East Chicago, IN, St. Demetrios in Hammond, IN and St. George in New Port Richey, FL. Anthony was an avid sports fan, especially the Cubs. His hobbies were stamp and coin collecting.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, (77th and Lincoln Ave.) Schererville, IN with Rev. Constantine Alifrekas officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.

