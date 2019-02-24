Anthony P. Kolosci "Tony"

TAMPA, FL/FORMERLY OF GARY, IN - Anthony P. Kolosci "Tony" Miller Beach age 67, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Tampa, FL, surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy illness. Tony was born February 10, 1951 in Gary, IN (the fourth of eight children) to the late John Michael and Mary Josephine (nee Kozma) Kolosci. He was a 1969 graduate of East Gary Edison High School. After high school he joined the Army and on July 14, 1974 Tony married Nada (nee Mihajlovic). He worked as an Electrician and Crane Operator at U. S. Steel Gary Works and retired in 2010.

Tony was a great father and husband who made sure his family was provided for. He was always there for them, unless Mike Tyson had a fight. He brought happiness to many kids as a youth basketball and soccer coach with a philosophy centered around having fun and never worrying about the score. He loved motorcycles, jeeps, beef sandwiches, and living life on his own terms. Even though he has passed, he will remain in our hearts forever as one "Kool" dude.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend of 44 years, Nada; son Jacob; granddaughters: Faith Kolosci and Kai Bass; grandson, Taj Kolosci; brothers: John (Marylou) Kolosci; Dennis (Kathy) Kolosci; sister, Marcella Tharp; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kolosci; sisters-in-law: Sandy Kolosci and Ramie Mihajlovic; and brothers-in-law: Dennis Washko and Ron Claxton; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents; his son Joshua; two brothers: David and Joseph Kolosci, Sr.; two sisters: Kathryn Claxton and Mary Washko; niece, Virginia Lynn Kolosci and brother-in-law David L. Tharp.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.