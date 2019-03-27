Anthony Robert Sexton

WHEATFIELD, IN - Anthony Robert Sexton, age 18, of Wheatfield passed away on March 23, 2019. Born on January 30, 2001 in Munster, IN to Dawn (Scott) Sexton and Richard Long. Anthony would do anything for anybody. He always put others before himself.

Anthony is survived by his parents; Dawn Sexton, stepfather Scott (Lori) Sexton, Richard Long; siblings: Christina and Jessica; grandparents: Mary and Jim Stevenson, Sandra Sexton, Catherine Long-Tinnel.

A visitation will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310. A funeral service will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating, burial will follow in DeMotte Cemetery.

Anthony will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net.