Anthony W. Kwiatkowski, Jr.

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Anthony W. Kwiatkowski Jr., age 91, late of South Holland, IL and formerly of the East Side and South Chicago, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born April 5, 1928 in Chicago, IL. Dearest son of the late Anthony Sr. and the late Gertrude (nee Nowaczyk) Kwiatkowski. Beloved brother of the late Robert Kwiatkowski and the late Barbara (Joseph) Demanuele. Loving husband of the late Florence (nee Ulaszek) Kwiatkowski. Devoted father of the late Kathleen Kwiatkowski, Deborah Kwiatkowski, and Diane (Robert) Kozak. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Anthony was an employee of US Steel South Works for almost 40 years retiring as a superintendent of the mechanical field. He served in the Army National Guard where he was honorably discharged as Master Sergeant. Tony was an active member of the Elks for 33 years.

Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.